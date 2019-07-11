Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Polley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott W. Polley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott W. Polley Obituary
Scott W. Polley, age 57, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, at home, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Scott was born in Quincy, to the late Charles J. and Geraldine A. (Lawlor) Polley. Raised in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical School and had lived in Weymouth for eight years, previously in Quincy. He was an avid Boston sports fan, enjoyed automobiles and crafting model cars. Devoted brother of Shawn D. Polley of Quincy, Erin A. Pratt and her husband Chris of Weymouth, Heather M. Polley of Brockton and the late Charles E. Polley. Dear uncle of Ryan Polley and Justin Pratt both of Weymouth. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, July 15, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Sunday 2-5 p.m. Interment private. For those who wish, donations in Scott's memory may be made to the Arc of the South Shore, 371 River Street, Weymouth, MA 02191. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Weymouth News from July 11 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now