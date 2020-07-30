1/1
Sean P. McCarthy
Sean P. McCarthy, age 43, entered into eternal life on July 27, 2020. Sean grew up in Marshfield and had lived in Boston and Quincy before moving to Weymouth. He received a bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State College and a master's degree in chemistry from the University of Rochester, N.Y. Mr. McCarthy worked as an international pharmaceutical consultant. Beloved son of Mary J. (Cunningham) McCarthy of East Bridgewater and Peter F. McCarthy of Weymouth. Beloved brother of Erin A. McCarthy of Quincy. He leaves behind aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Friday, July 31, from 9 until 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Face masks are in order. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com.

Published in The Weymouth News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
