|
|
Sheila Frances Powers passed unexpectedly in Pompano Beach, Fla., on February 10, 2020, at the age of 55. Sheila was predeceased by her parents Francis and Grace (Houlahan) Powers and brothers William and Robert. Sheila is lovingly remembered by sister, Maureen Feehan and husband Richard of Centerville, their children, Michael, Kerryn and Colleen; sister, Karen Young and her husband Steve, her children, Timothy and Christopher; and her brother, Mark and his wife Dianne their children, Scott and Emily; as well as great-nephew, Baxter; and two great-nieces, Andi and Arriana. Sheila was born in South Weymouth, August 29, 1964. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1982 and went on to attend Northeastern University in Boston. From there she worked as Software Implementation Analyst. Sheila loved the beach, her cats Fifi, Sable, Frosty, Patches and Pumpkins. She enjoyed spending time with many friends, had a deep care of others and respect for Christianity. She worked in a Christian ministry for over a decade, went on mission trips and volunteered helping people with social service needs. She enjoyed arts and crafts, custom jewelry and travel. She was a discount shopper extraordinaire, liked technology and spending time with her many cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Sheila on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Square), Weymouth. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020