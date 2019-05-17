Home

Sheila M. Cooper of Weymouth, formerly of Braintree and Billerica passed away May 14, 2019. Sheila was the daughter of the late Nora and Daniel Cooper. She was born and raised in Dorchester. She worked 10 years at Braintree Cooperative Bank in Braintree Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and playing cards. Especially Whist and Cribbage. Loving mother of John R. Feely, Jr. of Hanson, Christine M. Junkins and her husband Mark of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of Marissa L. Junkins. Sister of Teresa B. Cooper and the late Margaret M. OMara. Aunt of Cheryl Chiaramonte and Brian Chiaramonte and his wife Nicole. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sheilas Life Tribute, Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Mad Hatters Restaurant, 969 Washington St., Weymouth. For online please condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 17 to May 24, 2019
