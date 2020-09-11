1/1
Sheila M. (O'Shea) Perry, 85, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 in Belchertown, MA. Born in Boston on August 5, 1935, she was a longtime resident of Sudbury, Duxbury, and Weymouth. Sheila was the fifth of six children born to Jeremiah and Margaret O'Shea, hardworking Irish immigrants. She graduated from high school in Boston and after five years of courtship married George Perry in 1957. Sheila took the most pride and joy in her five children and her eight grandchildren. Even through the difficult times in her life, she had an effervescent sense of humor and a keen intuition. Sheila was a longtime volunteer at the Duxbury Senior Center. She was an avid reader who enjoyed the warmth of good conversation and loved to dance around the living room to the music of Della Reese & Neil Diamond. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, George Perry of Holyoke and her three daughters; Karen Lorsch and her husband Tim of Nashville, TN, Laura Perry Tan and her husband Will of Belchertown, Maureen Cahill of Carlsbad, CA , and her son, Steven Perry of Acton. She was the loving Nana to her grandchildren Ryan and Kayla Towle, Jeremy, Julia and Joshua Tan and Marissa and Nikita Cahill. Her brother, John O'Shea lives in Weymouth. Sheila was preceded in death by her son Edward Perry and grandson James Tan. A celebration of Sheila's life is planned for lateSpring 2021 .

Published in The Weymouth News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 18, 2020.
