|
|
Shirley A. "Shelly" (Parker) Barrett, of Weymouth, formerly of Maine, died December 24, 2019. She was born in Gorham, N.H. to the late Charles and Margaret Parker. Shelly loved to travel and spend time with her family and she also enjoyed flea markets, yard sales and antiques. Devoted wife to Walter T. "Wally" Barrett of Weymouth. Loving mother of Kelly Burke of Millbury, Tracy Sanborn and her husband Shane of Weymouth, Kimberley Phillips and her husband Dana of Otisfield, Mass., Robin Howlett of Manchester, Conn., Jack Howlett and his wife Lisa of Gloucester, Heidi Howlett of Gloucester and beloved friends Nora Walsh and her husband John of San Antonio, Texas. Proud "Gaga" to Corey and his wife Haley, Paige, Sean, Crystal, Vanessa, Harley, Michael, Trenton, Max, Lucas, Rachel, Jenna and Jade. Also survived by many great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, Dec. 27, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street). A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In loving memory of Shelly, please consider a donation to: Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066 or The Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020