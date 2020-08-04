Simone T. (Salvas) Praetsch of Weymouth, died August 2, 2020, at the age 90. Simone was a devoted homemaker and loved spending time with family. She enjoyed vacationing in Maine for 20 years with her late husband. She also enjoyed traveling, reading and listening to music. She was the wife of the late John E. Praetsch. Loving mother of Judith A. DiCesare and her husband Ralph of Middleborough and Jane Maroney and her husband David of Weymouth. Loving sister of Paul Salvas of FL, Norman Salvas of CA, Suzanne Sheckleton of Plymouth, and the late Edward Salvas Jr., and Donald Salvas. Devoted grandmother of Daniel DiCesare of Middleborough, David DiCesare of Raynham, Matthew Maroney of Rockland, Andrew Maroney of Brighton and her 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in memory of Simone may be made to the American Cancer Society
