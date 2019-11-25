Home

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
East Weymouth, MA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:45 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Stephen G. Douglas Obituary
Stephen G. Douglas, age 67, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on November 23, 2019. Steve grew up in Dorchester and has lived in Weymouth for 25 years. Mr. Douglas was a Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He was a lineman for Verizon for many years. Beloved husband of Annette L. (Anzalone) Douglas. Beloved son of Betty Michaels of Roslindale. and the late Wilbur Douglas. Devoted father of Elizabeth Fraga and her husband Geno of Brockton, Michelle Anzalone and her husband Aaron Cook of Weymouth, Tammy Metivier and her wife Trish Metivier of Florida, and Scott Douglas and his wife Jenna of Brockton Beloved brother to Pat Bernazzani and her husband Gerry of Sandwich, Deborah Szmyt and her husband John of Haverhill, and Robert Michaels of Sandwich Loving grandpa to Brandon, Rebecca, Gianna, Lillyana, Christopher, Katie, Lucas, and great-grandchildren Bella, Brantlee, and JR. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing on Wednesday, November 27, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, East Weymouth at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 5- 8 p.m. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12.45 p.m. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019
