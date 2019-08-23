Home

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Quincy, MA
Stephen J. Lindsay Obituary
Stephen J. Lindsay, age 88, entered into eternal life on August 21, 2019. Steve was born in Roxbury, lived in Quincy for 55 years before moving to Weymouth in 2007 Mr. Lindsay served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the I.B.E.W. local 103 . He was a cable splicer, electrician and a cable test technician. He worked for the James Sugden Company and the M.B.T.A. He loved his grandchildren, biking, nature, the ocean and music. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Fran" (Curran). Devoted father of Judi Lindsay Rogas of Kennebunk, Maine, Stephen F. and his wife Christine of Weymouth, James of Las Vegas, Nev., and Kevin and his wife Denise of East Bridgewater. Brother of James of Weymouth, Marian Karacozian of Quincy, Mary Heirty of Florida, and the late Kay Heffernan, Charles, and Richard Lindsay. Loving Grandpa to Jennifer, Stephen, Theresa, Kevin, and Patrick. Great-grandpa to Isabelle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing on Monday August 26, at 9:15 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Sunday, August 25, from 2 - 6 p.m. Burial in Village Cemetery, Weymouth. The Lindsay family wishes to thank Hospice of the South Shore and The Celtic Angels for their care. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019
