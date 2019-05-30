|
|
Susan (Cotton) DiCicco of Weymouth, died May 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 48 years to John P. DiCicco of Weymouth; stepmother of John P. DiCicco Jr of Quincy and Maria DiCicco of Lynn; sister of Gail Marcantonio of Mashpee; grandmother of Jessica M. DiCicco of Lynn, Jamie L. DiCicco and Alecia J. DiCicco both of Quincy; great-grandmother of Bria A. Hamilton of Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 101 Columbian Street, Weymouth, MA 02190. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 30 to June 6, 2019