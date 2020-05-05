|
|
Susan J. (MacFawn) Fanning, age 62, of Weymouth passed away after a long illness on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Sue was raised and educated in Weymouth. She graduated Weymouth South High School in 1975, where she excelled in Drama Club and choir. She married her first husband, Bill Taylor, in 1978 and eventually settled in Abington, where they raised their family of four children. Sue had lived in Weymouth since the early 2000s. Sue was an avid Red Sox fan who loved watching every game. She enjoyed singing along to her favorite music, especially Journey, Eric Clapton, and Bryan Adams, and was at her happiest when spending time with her family and her beloved cat Frankie. Sue was the loving mother of Lauren Tamulevich and her husband Sam of Canton, Katie Clarke and her husband Mark of Malden, Kimmy Taylor of Assonet, and the late Michael; cherished nana to Lincoln and Grant; and younger sister of Thomas MacFawn and his wife Lucille of Weymouth. Funeral arrangements for Sue are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 5 to May 12, 2020