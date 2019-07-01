|
|
Theresa M. Calvi, 94, of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 29, 2019. Born in Provincia di Reggio Calabria, Italy, in 1924, Theresa was extremely proud of her Italian and Roman Catholic heritage. With this pride, she helped shape the lives of many family members and friends, usually around a dinner table, through her strength, her kind heart, and her caring and selfless demeanor. After World War II, Theresa followed in her father and older brothers footsteps to come to America. Here, she met the love of her life, Joseph G. Calvi, and was married on August 28, 1949. Joseph and Theresa moved to their life-long home in Quincy, MA and were happily married for close to 70 years. Theresa was a seamstress, a fabulous cook, a gardener, and raised a close family based upon the virtues of love, religion, and respect. She was a devout member of St. Josephs Parish. Theresa was truly a walking miracle, beating pancreatic cancer in 1985 and proceeded to live a full, happy life. Theresa is survived by her four children and their spouses; Joseph Calvi Jr., David Calvi, Robert Calvi and his wife Maureen, and Ann Marie Calvi-Wood and her husband Barry Wood. She leaves behind her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Joanne Argiro, sister-in-law Rose Argiro. She was so proud of her grandchildren; Bobby Calvi, Kevin Calvi, Stephen Calvi, Melissa Wood, Leah Abcunas, and her husband Michael. Theresa is remembered by countless nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Family and friends cordially invited to attend visiting hours Tuesday, July 2, from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy. Funeral Wednesday July 3, at 9 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Josephs Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy. Burial to follow at St. Pauls Cemetery, 114 Hersey Street, Hingham, MA. For more information or to leave online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from July 1 to July 8, 2019