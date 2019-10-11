|
|
Thomas A. Healy of Weymouth, died October 8, 2019, at the age of 76. Tom left his home of County Galway, Ireland, at age 15 1/2 and worked in England before immigrating to the U.S. at age 18. He worked as a construction superintendent at Wes Construction in Dedham and was a 56-year member of Local 223. The focus and joy of Tom's life were his children and the kids that called him "Papa" and "Bop". He was a fixture at all their games and events. He was loved and respected as a hard worker, wonderful listener and a mentor to anyone that needed his expertise or help. His family always knew he could be depended on no matter what the situation. He was the beloved husband of Janet M. (Driscoll) Healy; loving father of Thomas Healy and wife Julie of Quincy, Brian Healy and wife Lisa of Malverne, N.Y., Edward "Ted" Healy (deceased) and his wife Julie of Chicago, Ill., and the late Denise Healy; proud "Papa" of Brendan, Sean, and Taryn of Quincy and Aidan, Liam, and Julia of N.Y.; loving "Bop" to Brianna, Alana, Madison, Emerson, and Kendall; brother of Mary O'Connor and husband John, Bernadette Healy, all of Roslindale, Vincent Healy and wife Mary of County Galway, Ireland, and the late Richard, Eamon, Josephine and James Healy; brother-in-law of Michael Driscoll of Squantum, Linda Healy of Walpole; and best friend, Denise McCauley of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, with special thanks and love to Michele, Amanda, and Nicole who traveled the difficult journey of cancer by Tom's side. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in memory of Tom may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019