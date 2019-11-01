|
Thomas F. McAuliffe, age 77, of Weymouth, formerly of Pembroke and Quincy, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was born in Quincy, to the late Thomas F. and Nina G. (Crotty) McAuliffe. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1960. Tom had lived in Weymouth for twenty-nine years, previously in Pembroke for twenty-five years, and earlier in Quincy. He was the owner of Creative Marketing Solutions, Inc. of Stoughton for forty-three years. Tom enjoyed golfing and boating and was an associate member of the Wessagussett Yacht Club in Weymouth for many years where he made many friendships. Most of all, Tom was dedicated to his family and especially to his cherished grandchildren, actively supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband for twenty-nine years of Elaine L. (Torvi) McAuliffe. Devoted father of Karen A. McAuliffe, Kristin A. McAuliffe and Keith Healy, all of Weymouth, Kimberly A. Jones and her husband Ward of Pembroke, Thomas J. McAuliffe and his wife Elizabeth of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, Matthew T. Whittemore of Weymouth, William R. Conway and his wife Lisa of North Weymouth, Brian S. Conway and his wife Michelle of Abington, and Danielle Y. Nichols and her husband Steven of Rockport. Loving grandfather of Tyler, Kyle, Brittany, Conor, Kevin, Tierney, Colin, Devin, Katherine, William, Tia, Elizabeth, Matthew, Faith and Hope. Dear brother of the late Jane L. McAuliffe. Former husband of Judith M. (Laukkanen) McAuliffe of Pembroke. Tom is also survived by many cousins and friends. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Monday, November 4th at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday 2 - 6 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Toms memory may be made to the , 29 Crafts Street, Suite 100, Newton, MA 92458-1287, or the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701, or Norwell VNA & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019