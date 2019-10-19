|
Thomas F. McKeon, age 86, entered into eternal life on October 18, 2019. Tom grew up in the Savin Hill section of Dorchester and had lived Weymouth for 40 years. He was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School. Mr. McKeon was a custodian for Boston Public Schools. He was a life member of Savin Hill Yacht Club and the Mass Bass Saltwater fishing club. Beloved husband of Irene A. (Gillis). Devoted father of the late Brian F. Gillis. Beloved brother of the late John McKeon and Mary C. McKeon. Beloved uncle to Carolyn McKeon, Stephen McKeon and Patricia Perry and several great-neices and nephews. Tom was loved by his many in-laws. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home 100 Washington St. Weymouth on Wednesday, October 23 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6 until 9 p.m. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to Boston Medical Center Cardiac unit, Boston Medical Center, Office of Development 801 Mass Ave. Boston, Ma 02118. For messages and directions, see ClancyLucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019