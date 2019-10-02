|
Velma Louise Collyer, 95, of North Weymouth, Mass. died peacefully at Sunrise Senior Living in Arlington on Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. Velma was the eldest daughter of the late Jessie L. and Herman O. Collyer of North Weymouth. She lived all her life in her family home in North Weymouth until moving to Sunrise of Arlington recently. She graduated from Weymouth High School in 1941, attended LaSalle Junior College and worked with her father at Collyer's Market on Sea Street in North Weymouth for over 30 years. She loved her family, friends, community and faith, and was devoted to her parents, sister, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was actively engaged with her church, teaching Sunday School at Pilgrim Congregation Church in North Weymouth and, later became a member of Park Street Church in Boston and volunteered there as a receptionist, was a member of the Womens Benevolent Society, and served as President of its South Shore Area Group for many years. In later years she became involved in Community Bible Study and the South Shore Baptist Church. She loved all things Weymouth, Boston and New England, Bruins and Red Sox, life-long friends and newer friends, travel, the beach, swimming, parties, and long lunches. Velma was predeceased by her sister, Charlotte A. Nason of Arlington, and is survived by her nieces and nephews and families: Steven C. Nason and his partner Paul Glover, Susan Nason Gervais and her husband Marc, Sandra Nason Lapointe and her husband James, and Scott C. Nason and his wife Annie; as well as her great-nieces and nephews: Michelle (Lapointe) Oranges and her husband Matthew Oranges, Michael and Matthew Lapointe, Sara and Stephanie Gervais, and Andrew, Jessie and Emily Nason. Velma and her family are very appreciative of the care, support and friendship of the Sunrise of Arlington staff and residents, and Seasons Hospice. Relatives and friends invited to attend calling hours at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 40 Sea Street, North Weymouth on Friday, October 4, from 9 -10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 24 Athens Street, North Weymouth. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Pilgrim Congregational Church, 24 Athens Street, North Weymouth, MA 02191; Park Street Church, 1 Park Street, Boston MA 02108; South Shore Baptist Church, 578 Main Street Hingham MA 02043, or to the . See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019