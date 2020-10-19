1/1
Virginia F. Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia F. (Snow) Wells, of Weymouth, died October 15, 2020 at the age of 103. Virginia was the long time owner of Cain's Lobster House and also worked for many years at South Shore Bank. She was a caring woman who volunteered her time to help others. Virginia enjoyed traveling, was very active in her Christmas parties and most importantly spending time with her family and those she loved. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Wells. Loving mother of Roberta Gaftney of Ohio, Constance DeBonis and her husband John "Jack" of East Wakefield, NH, Sandra Bates of Hanson, and the late Patricia Swanson. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Caring sister of the late Robert, June, Eleanor, Gertrude and Martha. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 12 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Virginia may be made to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although some may not be comfortable to gather together with Virginia's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved