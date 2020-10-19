Virginia F. (Snow) Wells, of Weymouth, died October 15, 2020 at the age of 103. Virginia was the long time owner of Cain's Lobster House and also worked for many years at South Shore Bank. She was a caring woman who volunteered her time to help others. Virginia enjoyed traveling, was very active in her Christmas parties and most importantly spending time with her family and those she loved. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Wells. Loving mother of Roberta Gaftney of Ohio, Constance DeBonis and her husband John "Jack" of East Wakefield, NH, Sandra Bates of Hanson, and the late Patricia Swanson. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Caring sister of the late Robert, June, Eleanor, Gertrude and Martha. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 12 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Virginia may be made to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although some may not be comfortable to gather together with Virginia's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.