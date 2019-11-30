|
|
Vito F. Pennacchio, age 91, entered into eternal life on November 29,2019. He grew up in Boston and then in Norwood, where he attended public schools, graduating in 1945 and had lived in Weymouth for 60 years. Vito served in the U.S. Army in Japan during the Korean War. He graduated from Northeastern University in 1950 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Pennacchio worked for many years with the consulting firm Coffin and Richardson where he became president before entering into private practice in 1989. He was a registered civil engineer and land surveyor in Massachusetts and several other states. He belonged to the American Society of Civil Engineers and was a fellow of the American Consulting Engineers Council. He liked to give horsy rides to all his children and grandchildren. Vito was a son of immigrant parents from Naples, Italy, the late Francesca and Francesco Pennacchio. He loved his wife and children dearly, the late Nancy M. (Mantia); his daughters, Anne Marie Paul and her husband John of Weymouth, Janet Rourke and her husband Steven of Weymouth, and his son Joseph Pennacchio of Weymouth; loving papa to his granddaughters, Katelynn and Colleen; beloved brother of Rocco of Canton, the late Mary Murphy, and Antoinette Evans. Funeral service at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 5 until 8. Burial in Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019