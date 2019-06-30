Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
386 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Wanda C. Skotniczny Obituary
Wanda C. Skotniczny, 69, of Quincy passed away June 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of Jennie (Wargova) Skotniczny of North Quincy and the late Joseph Skotniczny. Dear sister of Anna Conley of Braintree, Marie Yacubovich and her husband George of North Quincy, her twin brother Phil Skotniczny and his wife Kathy of Halifax and Lucy Linskey and her husband Kevin of Quincy. Cherished Aunt of Susanne McCallum and her husband Dan, Jason Conley and his partner Alicia all of Whitman, PJ Skotniczny and his wife Cara of Weymouth and Jennifer OHara and her husband Billy of Halifax. Great-aunt of Eric McCallum, Mikey McCallum, Emma Conley and Will and Oliver O'Hara. She is also survived by many dear friends. Wanda was born in Germany and moved to the US in 1951. She was an Executive Assistant for various engineering firms in and around Boston for many years and retired from Dewberry Engineering. Her favorite times were spent with her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Mass Monday, July 1, at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Parish, 386 Hancock Street, Quincy. BuriaI to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visiting hours Sunday, June 30, from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Weymouth News from June 30 to July 7, 2019
