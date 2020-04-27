|
Wayne F. "Bud" Robinson, of Weymouth, died April 23, 2020 at the age of 83. Bud was a proud member of IBEW Local 103 and would have just celebrated his 64th anniversary. He was a dedicated member of and longtime usher for Immaculate Conception Church in East Weymouth. While growing up in Dorchester, Bud had the reputation as a great baseball player and often played at Ronan Park for the Dorchester Royals. He was a lifelong sports fan and especially loved the Bruins and the Red Sox. He also enjoyed candlepin bowling and had a great love of country music. He cherished time spent with his longtime dearest friend Barbara Bailey of Weymouth and Hanson, especially their annual vacations to Wells Beach in Maine and trips to Sturbridge. Bud is the first child of the late Albert L. and M. Rita (McTighe) Robinson to be called Home. He was the loving father of Donna Conant and her husband Arthur of East Weymouth; James Robinson and his wife Suzanne of N. Attleboro; and stepfather of Susan Burrell of N. Adams. Brother of Richard Robinson and his late wife Marilyn, Jane Jones and her late husband Bob, John Robinson and his wife Barbara, Ted Robinson and his late wife Pam, Jim Robinson and his wife Rosa, Ellen Elliot and her husband Walter, and Frank Robinson and his wife Sue. Proud grandfather of Nicole Swift, Jeremy Conant, Sarah Robinson, Nathalie Robinson, Joe Lewandowski, Leslie Himelrick, Meaghan Himelrick, and great grandfather of Molly and Kayla Swift; Evelyn Peters; and Olivia Lewandowski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Buds family is having a private visitation and graveside service. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Immaculate Conception Church in Weymouth for all relatives and friends. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Bud's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Bud may be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry or World Vision.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020