William "Bill" A. Meade , lifelong resident of Weymouth, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family, March 21, 2020. Bill was born in Boston to the late John and Stella (Johnston) Meade. He graduated from Weymouth High School in 1956 and then became a dedicated, hardworking Journeyman Electrician and proud member of IBEW Local 103 for the next 64 years. Bill had a love of planes and airshows, especially the Blue Angels, and had a lifelong love of cars. Beloved husband of 60 years to Anne F. (Pompeo) Meade of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy. Loving and proud Dad of William M. Meade and Linda of Weymouth, Regina Thornton and Jim of Bridgewater, Eileen Flynn and Craig of Weymouth, Christopher Meade and Crissy Sutter of Weymouth and the late Julie Anne Meade. Loving and proud Grandpa of William, Jonathan, Grace, Cole, Callie, Zachary, Isabella and Molly. Dear brother of Rita Catalano of Calif., Ronald Meade of Weymouth and the late Helen Connolly, Cyril "Charlie" Meade, Gregory Meade, Robert Meade and James "JJ" Meade. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held for Bill at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the IBEW Local 103 Brotherhood Fund, 256 Freeport Street, Dorchester, MA 02122. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020