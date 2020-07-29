William Ellis

William "Bill" Ellis, age 60, passed away at home with his family by his side on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Bill was born in Boston and raised in Weymouth. He was educated at St. Francis Xavier School and attended Weymouth Vocational School for cabinet making. He married his wife, Denise, in 1987 and they settled in Weymouth to start a family. Bill worked in construction for many years at Hamilton Construction and later with United Rentals. He was a member of Local 22 Laborer's Union since 1988. He enjoyed skiing, playing golf, coaching softball, country concerts, playing cards, and most importantly attending his children's sporting events. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Denise (Cataldo) Ellis of Weymouth, his loving children, Mark Ellis of WA and Sara Ellis of Braintree. Bill was also the son of Theresa (Donahue) Ellis and the late Joseph, and the sibling of Theresa Boudreau, Joseph Ellis Jr., Joyce MacPeek, and Margaret Ruffes. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Bill on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 12-2 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. A service will take place in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation at https://ataxia.org/donate/
