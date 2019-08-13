|
|
William Forbush Sr., 99, of Quincy, died peacefully the evening of August 10, 2019, surrounded by the love, comfort, and care of family, following a period of declining health. He was the loving husband of Muriel (Hutton) Peterson Forbush of Quincy; devoted father of William H. Forbush Jr. and his wife Annemarie of Bridgewater, Sandra Bogannam and her husband John of Conn., Heidi Faris and her husband Keith of Mo., Heather Galvin and her husband Daniel of Ga., and Aileen Stewart and her partner Russell Tyo of N.H.; cherished grandfather of John and Christopher Bogannam, Caitlyn and Elyse Forbush, Sky Faris, Alison Mowles, Amy McDonnell, Andrew Croasdale, Esq. and Ross Croasdale, MD; son of the late Herbert and Lena (Helander) Forbush; brother of the late Donald Forbush, Earl Forbush, Dorothy Graham and Marion Farwell. William was born and raised in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School. He moved to Quincy in 1982. William was a retired Lieutenant with the Massachusetts State Police and also worked for 10 years as an insurance adjuster for AETNA Insurance Co. He was honored in June 2019 for being the oldest former Mass. State Policeman. He played the piano and organ in various night clubs and restaurants. He also played the violin in the Brockton Symphony Orchestra and entertained all his friends and neighbors at 1000 Southern Artery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral on Thursday, August 15, at 10 a.m. at Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St., in Quincy. Interment following service at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, August 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., in Quincy. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com. The family would like to thank the loving and caring professionals at Hancock Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Quincy Point Congregational Church Piano Fund, 444 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019