William J. Doherty, of Weymouth, passed away, surrounded by his loving family on November 1, 2019, at the age of 76. Born in Brockton, Bill was raised and educated in Braintree, graduating class of 1960. He was a teacher at Weymouth High School for over 30 years, retiring in 2001. Bill wrote a course called Introduction to General Semantics, which is still being taught in Weymouth and at Norwell High School. He purchased a boat and over time became a commercial lobsterman. Bill started off small with 10 traps, and eventually fished over 800 traps. He joined the Massachusetts Lobstermens Association, where he was a delegate, member of the board of directors, and a member of the insurance board owned by MLA. Bill was able to travel the world seeing places such as Costa Rica, South Africa, Australia, and Singapore, just to name a few. Bill was a man who lived life to the fullest and always seized the day. He was a kind, caring man who loved his family and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Dorothy (Kamison) Doherty. Loving father of Elizabeth Doherty and her husband Rick Fuller of Newton. Cherished grandfather of Ronan, Declan and Cormac. Devoted brother of Kathleen Doherty of the Netherlands and the late Mary Doherty. Caring uncle of Liann Daalder of the Netherlands, Kristin Moffat and her husband David of Lunenberg, Brian Doherty and his wife Kim of Norton. Also survived by many other nieces and nephews, from the Mitchells and Sotos of Stoughton to the Hamelburgs of Marblehead and California. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, November 6, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 15, at 4 p.m. in the Sons of Italy, 54 Whitman Street, Weymouth. For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019