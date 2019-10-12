Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Resources
More Obituaries for William Berggren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. Berggren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William N. Berggren Obituary
William N. "Bill" Berggren, 74, of Weymouth, formerly of Brockton, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Hospital. Born in Medford, he was the son of the late Roy and Margaret (Dunn) Berggren. P rior to his retirement, Bill had been a longtime and proud member of the Carpenter's Union 535. He was the father of Lisa Berggren of South Easton and William Berggren Jr. of Brockton; grandfather of five, Brianna, Matthew, James, Sean and Katlyn. He was also the brother of Joyce Fitzgerald of East Bridgewater and Roy Berggren of Quincy. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, October 15, at 11 a.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now