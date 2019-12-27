Home

William P. Brennan Obituary
William P. "Pete" Brennan, of South Weymouth, and formerly of Mashpee and Houghs Neck, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 24, 2019. He was 87. Born in Boston, he was raised in Quincy and was the son of the late William J. and Isabell (Harding) Brennan. Husband of Danielle M. (Hart) Brennan. Father of William P. Brennan, Jr. and his fianc Andrea Smeglin of Savin Hill, Thomas M. Brennan and his spouse Patricia of So. Weymouth, Linda M. Brennan and her spouse Kathi of Vt. and Stephen A. Brennan of Houghs Neck. Grandfather of Shawna Messinger and her spouse Paul of Plymouth, Matthew and Michael Brennan, both of Weymouth. Brother of Elaine Martin of Quincy. Preceded in death by his siblings Barbara Kilellea, Patricia Kilellea and Joan Keefe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, January 3, 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, prior to the funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Late U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
