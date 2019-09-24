|
|
William "Barry" Rice, of Weymouth, died September 11, 2019. Barry served in the U.S. Navy and went on to have a successful career in printing with a love for computers. He worked for Halliday Lithograph Corporation for over 20 years and later Graphic Services in Rockland. Barry was fun, outgoing and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was happiest camping in North Conway with family and friends. He will be deeply missed. He was the beloved husband of Debra (Barnes) Rice; devoted father of Shawn Rice and his wife Betsy and Lindsay Einhaus and her husband Greg; cherished grandfather of Julia and Sarah; son of the late Wilbur and Elizabeth Rice; and son-in-law of Richard Barnes; loving brother of Richard "Red" Rice. Also survived by many nieces, nephews; and lifelong friends, Gayle Dalrymple and Joyce McKenna. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barry may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019