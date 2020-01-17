|
Winifred LaVoix, age 84, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life suddenly on January 4, 2020. Winnie grew up in Taunton and had lived in Braintree and then in Weymouth for most of her life. She summered in Yarmouth for 49 years. Winnie was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School in 1953, the first graduating class. She then entered the convent of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. After that, Winnie was an administrator with the Social Security Administration. She was parishioner of the Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth. Beloved daughter of the late Felix A. and Agnes G. LaVoix. Beloved sister of Marie G. Morlock of Centerville and the late Agnes J. LaVoix. Loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth on Monday, January 20, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to: Sacred Heart Church, 55 Commercial St., Weymouth. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020