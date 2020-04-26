|
Alice (Baumgardner) Schweitzer passed away after a brief illness on April 22, 2020, at the age of 88 years old. As graduate of Winchester High School, Alice attended St. Josephs College in Hooksett, NH. Shortly after, Alice married her late husband Robert Schweitzer at St. Marys Church in Winchester. She then went on to complete LPN training at the Mercy Hospital in Portland, ME, which started a long nursing career that she practiced in both Massachusetts and Connecticut. Alice leaves behind her loving children Johnny T. Schweitzer (Diane Rodebush) of Michigan and Marion A. Amato (Michael Civitello) of Watertown. She was the cherished grandmother of Joshua Schweitzer, Heather L. Amato, Michael Civitello Jr., the late Damian A. Amato; and the great grandmother of Madison Schweitzer. Alice also leaves behind her dear sister Katherine Baumgardner. All services will be Private. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com. Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580
Published in The Winchester Star from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020