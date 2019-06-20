|
|
Anne Lofredo of Berkeley Heights, NJ passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 64. Anne was born in Boston, MA to Rosemary and John A. Dolan. She grew up in Winchester, MA and was a resident of Summit, NJ prior to moving to Berkeley Heights, NJ 12 years ago. Anne graduated from Winchester High School, Winchester, MA class of 1972 and later attend Worcester State University, Worcester, MA where she obtained her Bachelor of Education. She earned her Masters of Education from University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Anne was a dedicated teacher for 36 years at Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, Summit, NJ where she made a lasting impact on the community through the devotion to her students and fellow faculty members. Anne lit up every room she walked into and found the best in every person she met. She loved the outdoors, was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Joseph Lofredo, her loving daughter, Alex Meyer (Travis), step-mother Janice Dolan, mother-in-law JoAnne Lofredo and father-in-law Anthony Lofredo. She was the dear sister of Elizabeth Libby Dolan and Mary McNamara and sister-in-law of Carol, James, Robert, Mary Ellen, Richard, Thomas Lofredo, Dorothy Courier and Linda Dolan. She is also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews, extended family and friends. Anne was predeceased by her parents Rosemary and John A. Dolan, siblings: John Dolan, Benedict Ben Dolan and David Dolan, brothers-in-law: Stephen Mack McNamara and David Whitham. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child in honor of Anne Lofredo, which will go towards creating a scholarship to promote diversity at the school by visiting: https://oakknoll.myschoolapp.com/page/giving/anne-dolan-lofredo-scholarship-fund?siteld=754&ssl=1.
Published in The Winchester Star from June 20 to June 27, 2019