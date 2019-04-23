Home

Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Winchester, MA
Resources
Barbara A. Newhall of Winchester passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Agnes V. (Dunne) and John J. Newhall. Loving sister of Jack Newhall and his wife Patricia of Winchester. Cherished aunt of Kristyn Newhall and her husband Jeffrey Swanson of Somerville and John Newhall and his wife Taylor of Hingham. Dear great aunt of Connor, Jack, Brooks, and Tyler. A funeral will be held from the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., (Rte. 38) WINCHESTER on Friday April 26th at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Marys Church, Winchester, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 25th from 3-7pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to: Newton Athletics Unlimited c/o Newton Parks and Recreation Department 246 Dudley Road, Newton, MA 02459. For online condolences please visit www.lane funeral.com. Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580
Published in The Winchester Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019
