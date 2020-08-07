1/1
Beatrice M. Beck
1928 - 2020
Beatrice Marie Beck (Gillert), age 91, of North Andover, MA, formerly of Winchester, MA, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James S. Beck. Loving mother of Pamela Beck of Rockport, MA and the late James B. Beck and his wife Margery. Adoring grandmother of Matt Beck and his wife Whitney, Brandon Beck and his wife Brenna, Brian Beck and his girlfriend Jillian Cohen and proud great grandmother of Ava, Ryan and Nicholas Beck. A private burial will be held on August 6, 2020. Beatrice was born in 1928 in Worcester, MA and after graduating from Millbury High School attended secretarial school before working at Mass Mutual Insurance Co where she met her husband James. They relocated briefly to Ohio before moving to Winchester, MA where they lived the majority of their lives together as devoted parents to James and Pamela. Beatrice will be remembered fondly for the love she had for her family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Epilepsy Foundation New England 650 Suffolk St, #405, Lowell, MA 01854. David M. Sullivan Funeral Director with Lane Funeral Home 760 Main Street Winchester, MA 01890 781.729.2580 Funeral Home 781.729.0149 Fax 617.462.9636 Cell

Published in The Winchester Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
August 6, 2020
Dear Pam and family,

I am so sorry to hear of you loss.

Sincerely,

Keith Leonard
Keith Leonard
August 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/Lm
