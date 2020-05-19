|
Charles F. Mahoney, DMD, of Falmouth, MA, passed away on May 15, 2020 at age 92 from complications of COVID-19. Charlie was affable and gregarious, enjoying time with his large extended family and many friends in the Falmouth community. He had a curious mind and read extensively on politics, science and history, often discussing and debating what he read with anyone who would listen. Charlie was a lifelong Red Sox fan who watched every televised game of the season every year. He and his wife Joan (Steeves) of 66 years traveled extensively. After they visited Italy for the first time in the 1970s, he developed a passion for cooking Italian dishes, particularly those with lots of garlic. Charlie had a strong sense of social justice, believing that he should give back to those who had less than he had. He provided volunteer dental services for many years to the Medical Missionaries of Mary in Winchester, MA and to rural residents of Honduras as part of Cape Cares Central American Relief Efforts. Charlie was a friend of Bills and an active member of the recovery community in Massachusetts for more than 35 years. He served for many years with the CDAD Health and Wellness Committee of the Massachusetts Dental Society, which supports dentists with substance abuse issues. The MDS presented him with its Health and Wellness award in 2016. Charlie was born in 1928 in Somerville, Mass to Francis and Eileen Mahoney. He attended Boston College High School, Boston College, and Tufts University Dental School, graduating in 1954. In 1953, he married Joan T. Steeves. The two met as camp counselors at the Somerville Recreation Departments summer program. Charlie served as a commissioned Naval Officer at the Norfolk, VA Naval Station from 1955- 1956. Charlie and Joan returned to Somerville and in 1958 moved to Winchester, MA where they raised their five children. Charlie established his dental practice in Winchester. He was a long-time member of the Winchester Rotary Club and served as its president from 1979-1980. In 1993, Charlie and Joan moved to Falmouth, initially part-time and eventually full-time. Charlie loved Falmouth and delighted in serving as a summer tour guide at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole for many years, retiring only when he reached his late 80s. Charlie was the beloved husband of Joan T. Mahoney, brother of Sister Gertrude Mahoney, SND, of Ipswich, MA, loving father of Katherine (Martin), of Montclair, N.J., Elizabeth (Jeffrey), of Cumberland, ME, Joan Mahoney Murcko (James), of Arlington, MA, Charles (Shirley) of Needham, MA and Richard, of Denver, CO. He was grandfather to Erin, James, Brendan, Caroline, Emily, Alexander, Elizabeth, Celeste, Amara and Andrew. He remained vibrant and interested in many things until the end of his life. He will be missed by all who knew him and will remain forever in our hearts. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a small private service for family members. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, after the restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapman Family Funeral Home in Falmouth. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in his honor to Cape CARES Central American Relief Efforts. https://capecares.networkforgood.com/projects/90637-your-support-make-our-work-possible For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from May 19 to May 26, 2020