Cheryl Ann Ferguson McLean, of Winchester, Mass., passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 peacefully at the age of 69. She was the daughter of the late Harry J.S. and Janet Ferguson of Winchester, Mass. and loving wife of the late Dr. Paul E. McLean. Predeceased by her sister, Deborah Ferguson Ryan. Cheryl was the devoted mother to her beloved sons, Christopher T. ("CT") McLean and his wife Alesandra T. McLean, and son Scott E. McLean and his wife Lindsey W. McLean. Cheryl was the adoring grandmother to Brooke and Brian McLean. Born and raised in Winchester, Mass., Cheryl graduated from Winchester High School and received her undergraduate degree from Regis College. She earned a Masters Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from Boston University's Sargent College. She went on to serve her community and work alongside the love of her life, Paul, at Metropolitan State Hospital in Waltham providing care for the mentally ill. She was committed to helping others through her professional work as a psychotherapist and clinical social worker. Cheryl met many loyal, lifelong friends through her schooling, work, and day to day life whom she treasured dearly. To know Cheryl was to know her love for shopping, accessories, and picking out the perfect gift. Cheryl had a love for fashion and was always impeccably dressed from her earrings down to her matching shoes. She always had a story to tell, a true gift of gab. Cheryl's absolute true love was her late husband Paul McLean whom she married in 1981 and enjoyed 24 years of wedded bliss. They traveled the world together before settling in Winchester and raising Cheryl's pride and joy, her sons.. Visiting hours, memorial services and interment will be private. . Donations can be made to the Massachusetts Psychiatric Society in her memory to support research and patient care at: PO Box 549154, Waltham, MA 02454-9154. Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580
Published in The Winchester Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020