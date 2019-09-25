|
Christine Anne Favorat, age 65 of Hampstead, NH and Winchester passed away peacefully at Merrimack Valley High Pointe Hospice House on September 21, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born January 2, 1954 in Everett, MA, daughter of Margaret and Frank Favorat Jr. Christine was a graduate of Winchester High School and Melrose Wakefield School of Nursing. Her career included many years at the Choate Hospital of Woburn and Winchester Hospital as a telemetry nurse. Christine enjoyed traveling, but mostly enjoyed spending time at her beloved Mt. Pero | sitting in her swing on the porch, or taking rides to nowhere with her mother on back country roads. Christine was a lover of all animals | donating to countless charities. Recently buying a goat which she named Blossom (being raised by niece Jayme). She leaves behind her baby Gracie, a Morkie. Her earlier dog babies were Ginger and Molly, both Cairn Terriers. Christine was predeceased by her father Frank Favorat Jr. and sister Carol Lynne Favorat. Grandparents, beloved aunt and uncles. Christine is survived by her mother, Margaret Christine Favorat, who she lived with her entire life, of Hampstead, NH. Sister and brother in law Ellen and Christopher McCune of Hampstead, NH. Her niece and Jayme Louise and her husband Travis Pendergraft. Great nephew Luke Olen Pendergraft born in July of Marshall, VA. Niece Erin Kathryn McCune of Manchester, NH and Emily Groves McCune and fianc Christopher Dalto of Palo Alto, CA. Also survived by beloved uncle, aunts, and cousins with whom she was very close. Christines family extends their sincerest gratitude to the Colonial Poplin House of Fremont, NH and the High Pointe Hospice House of Haverhill, MA, who provided much love, care, and support to Christine and her family. A funeral service will be held at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd., Woburn on Saturday, September 28 at 1:00 pm. Visiting hours will be prior to the service on Saturday from 11:00 am-1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Christines memory may be made to the Frank Favorat, Jr. Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880.
Published in The Winchester Star from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019