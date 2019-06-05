|
Claire Denise (Donovan) Mountain, of Winchester, passed away on May 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew A. Mountain. Born in Somerville, MA, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Viola F. (May) Donovan. She was raised and educated in Somerville. She attended Lawrence Memorial School of Nursing, and practiced as a Registered Nurse. A talented musician and dancer, Mrs. Mountain also attended the New England Conservatory as a child to study piano. She performed live piano on the radio, enjoyed ballroom dancing and singing as a member of the Liberty Bell Chorus of the Sweet Adelines. She loved reciting small poems and songs daily to her children, which she did right up until her last days. Of all of her interests, Claire most importantly loved her family. Her husband, the love of her life, told his mother that he was going to marry Claire Donovan when they were in kindergarten. Her greatest joy was her devoted children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Claire is survived by her children: Andrea Mountain of Marblehead, Richard Mountain and his wife Mary of North Andover, Michelle McKenzie of Hooksett, NH, Dana Claire Mountain of Arlington and Scott Mountain and his wife Evelyn of Derry, NH. Claire was also the beloved grandmother of Sarah, Melanie, David, Rachael, Amanda, Brittany, Audrey, Venice Samuel and Emily, and the cherished great-grandmother of Kaylee, Kiara, Ariana, Kameron, Dameon, Nicco, Maci, Devon, Alexia, Cadence, Sebastian, O-Ren, Benazir, Ajani and Sheherazad. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., Winchester on Thurs., June 6 @ 10AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 11AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claires name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. www.national mssociety.org. www. costellofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from June 5 to June 12, 2019