Daniel J. Gray 42, of Morgantown, West Virginia passed away on March 30, 2020 at his home. He was born to Terry and Mickie Gray in Camp Springs, Maryland on March 7, 1978. He was raised in Waldorf, MD and attended Thomas Stone High School and the Job Corps. He was a gentle child and a loving man. He loved with his whole heart and offered what he had to others in need. His sense of humor was contagious. He taught himself to play guitar and loved to play all the Beatles songs. All his gifts were far beyond any personal worldly desires; he reached out to the poor, homeless, sad, and weeping to uplift them. We are heart-broken, but we know that HE welcomed his faithful servant into HIS eternal peace. Daniel married Jennifer Booth in 2005 in Winchester, VA. They had one child and were happily married for 14 years. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Terry Gray; his grandparents from Iowa; many other family members; also some friends, all of who he dearly loved. Daniel is survived by his wife, Jennifer Gray of Morgantown, West Virginia; his daughter, Madeline Gray of Winchester, VA; his mother, Mickie Gray of Waldorf, MD; his family and friends in Morgantown, WV, in Winchester, VA, in Waldorf, MD, and in other states and overseas; and his pets, Porkie, his dog, and Kiki and LA, his cats. Celebrations of Life will be held at later dates. Should family and friends desire, donations in remembrance of Daniel may be made to your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) or local Humane Society.
Published in The Winchester Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020