Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Putnam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David F. Putnam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David F. Putnam Obituary
David F. "Putty" Putman of Bradford, formerly of Winchester and Popponesset, age 61, passed February 26, 2020. Father of Cassidy Elizabeth and Dylan Ross Putnam of Westford. David is also survived by siblings Sam Putnam (Missy) of Melrose, Cynthia "Harper" Putnam of Oakland, CA, Martha Guthrie of Denver, CO and Debbie Putnam of Malden. In addition, he was uncle to Sara Guthrie (Danny), Doug Guthrie (Di) and Matt Guthrie (Caitlin), all of Denver, CO. David was pre-deceased by his parents Salmon W Putnam IV and Janet Ross Putnam. David graduated from Winchester High School, class of 1977 and Merrimack College, class of 1981. He had a successful career in commercial alarm sales, working for both ADT and Protection One. In addition to his love for the Grateful Dead, David was also an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan and proudly boasted that he could beat most anybody in a friendly wager of picking football games against the spread. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to www.downsyndromefoundation.org. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St. Haverhill, Ma. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com
Published in The Winchester Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -