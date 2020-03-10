|
|
David F. "Putty" Putman of Bradford, formerly of Winchester and Popponesset, age 61, passed February 26, 2020. Father of Cassidy Elizabeth and Dylan Ross Putnam of Westford. David is also survived by siblings Sam Putnam (Missy) of Melrose, Cynthia "Harper" Putnam of Oakland, CA, Martha Guthrie of Denver, CO and Debbie Putnam of Malden. In addition, he was uncle to Sara Guthrie (Danny), Doug Guthrie (Di) and Matt Guthrie (Caitlin), all of Denver, CO. David was pre-deceased by his parents Salmon W Putnam IV and Janet Ross Putnam. David graduated from Winchester High School, class of 1977 and Merrimack College, class of 1981. He had a successful career in commercial alarm sales, working for both ADT and Protection One. In addition to his love for the Grateful Dead, David was also an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan and proudly boasted that he could beat most anybody in a friendly wager of picking football games against the spread. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to www.downsyndromefoundation.org. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St. Haverhill, Ma. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com
Published in The Winchester Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020