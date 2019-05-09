Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main St.
Winchester, MA
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant St.
Easthampton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Tse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Tse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David G. Tse Obituary
David George Tse of Westfield, formerly of Easthampton, passed away on May 3, 2019 at Noble Hospital in Westfield. David was born on November 29, 1964 in Medford, MA, the son of the late Peter Quan Tse and Jane Sook Lam Tse. David attended Winchester High School and was a graduate of Westfield State University. He was the General Sales Manager at Lundberg Honda in Greenfield and had worked in several area dealerships. David loved golf, hunting, and football, which he played in high school and college, proudly displaying his number 55. However, the biggest passions in Davids life were his beloved children, Nicole Sherwood and her husband Richard, Marissa Tse, and Peter Tse all of Huntington. He also leaves their mother, Melissa Tse of Huntington, and their grandmother, Estelle Stasz of Easthampton. He leaves his mother, Jane Tse of Woburn and his cherished siblings, sister, Caroline Maslow, her husband Cary and their children Nicole and Justin of Illinois, brother, Barry Tse and his children Adrienne and Danielle of Winchester, and brother Robert Tse of New York City. He also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins to mourn his loss. Calling hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 pm at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St, Winchester, MA, and Monday from 5 to 8 pm at the Boucher OBrien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton. Burial will be in St. Brigids Cemetery in Easthampton and will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be sent to the Nevis Eye Care Program, c/o Raymond Hubbe, MD., 40 Main St., Ste. 106, Florence, MA 01062. We wish to thank Dr. Hubbe for his very attentive and compassionate care of David over many years. Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580
Published in The Winchester Star from May 9 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lane Funeral Home
Download Now