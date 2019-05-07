|
David Gordon Wilson professor emeritus at MIT, who was a key figure in human power and engineering, died on May 2, 2019. He was 91 years old. Born in Warwickshire, England, Mr. Wilson's life was devoted to energy efficiency and promoting health through public policy. He completed the fourth edition of the authoritative book, Bicycling Science, a few days before his death. He started the recumbent-bicycle movement in the United States and developed the Avatar 2000, which broke the world speed record in 1982. He also built pedal - powered hydrofoils, aircraft, lawnmowers, washing mach ines and televisions. He amused and entertained the neighbors on Winthrop Street with his ever-expanding display of solar cookers on the front lawn. One even burst into flames, bringing out the fire brigade and burning the entire garden. Mr. Wilson was recognized around the Boston area for riding his orange - flagged recumbent bike everywhere, whatever the weather. A Wilson vacation involved not only planning the destination, but getting there, usually on a 3-person triple tandem. Once, on their way back from Tanglewood, David took a sharp turn in Springfield, catapulting the passengers out on the street. It was only two miles down the road, when passengers on a city bus alerted him, that the realized he was the only one pedaling. He co-founded MASH (Massachusetts Action On Smoking), whose efforts eventually led to non-smoking areas in restaurants and airplanes. In Winchester, David helped on stage crew for the Winton Club Cabaret for years, and ran the popular Science and Technology discussion group at the Jenks Center. He is survived by his wife Ellen, daughters Erica Mandau and Susan Wilson, and a granddaughter. The Celebration of David's life will be held on Friday, May 17, at 2:00 PM at the Parish of the Epiphany, 70 Church St., Winchester. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to the Applachian Mountain Club, 10 City Sq., Boston Mas 02129 www.outdoors.org. Arrangements by Costello Funeral Home of Winchester. www. costellofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from May 7 to May 14, 2019