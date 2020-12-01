David John Mullen of Winchester, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. He was the son of Joseph and Sarah Mullen of Winchester, Massachusetts, and predeceased by his brother Joseph of San Diego, California. David was the loving father of Marilyn and Brad Pierce and Sarah Mullen of Baltimore, Maryland and the adored grandfather of Zander and Brooks Pierce. He was formerly married to Sarah Porter of Fishers Island, New York and survived by his sister Anita and her husband Joe Mirabile of Yarmouthport, Massachusetts. David is also survived by the following nieces and nephews: Joseph and BarbaraJean Mirabile and their children Joseph, Katherine, Thomas & his wife Chlo of Winchester Massachusetts; Nicholas and Diane Mirabile and their children Dillon and Tara of Fairfield, Connecticut; Elizabeth and Andrew Griminger and their children Paul Joseph, Michael, and Bridget of Chevy Chase, Maryland; Mark and Catherine Mirabile and their children Mia, Cecilia, and Grace of Seattle Washington; Janet and Robert Ilko and their children Steven, and Alicia & her husband Matthew of San Diego, California. David was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and the National Guard. He loved to travel. A favorite destination was Ireland, his ancestral home, where he recently traveled with his nephews. He also enjoyed a very memorable father daughter trip there. As a Boston sports fan he loved following the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins, attending many games with friends. He also loved deep- sea fishing out of Gloucester with his friends who were affectionately nicknamed "the three wisemen". David was born in Winchester and graduated from Winchester High School in 1963 where he played varsity football. He remained a proud, lifelong Sachem throughout his entire life. He was a parishioner at St. Marys Church and after a long career at Lindenmeyr-Munroe, he frequently served as a pallbearer for Lane Funeral Home. David was a dedicated, loving, and incredibly proud father. Perhaps one of his greatest joys over the past years was taking trips to Baltimore to visit his daughters and whole-heartedly embracing his role as a Grandpa. He loved nothing more than spending quality time drinking coffee and telling stories with his family and friends. Davids family will be holding visiting hours from 4-6pm on December 10th at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., WINCHESTER. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be practiced. A private family Mass will be held on Friday December 11th at St. Marys Parish in Winchester and he will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery. Family and friends will come together for a celebration-of-life when we can gather more comfortably. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to "URE SMA" at www.curesma.org
