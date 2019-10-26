Home

Donald E. "Don" Goss of Clarkston; passed away peacefully October 23, 2019; age 89. Preceded in death by his first wife Helen and second wife Janet. Loving father of Catherine (Michael) Bastian, Joan (Leon) Barringer, James (Susan) Goss and Carolyn (Daniel) Lynch. Proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Catherine (late Nelson) Newhouser. Don proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from General Motors after 35 years of service. Don left a legacy of generosity and love and will be greatly missed. Private Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to your local Salvation Army. Online guestbook www. wintfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019
