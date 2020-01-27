|
|
E. Thomas Porter, passed away on January 17, 2020. Born May 30, 1948 in Boston, son of Edward Herbert Porter and Martha Little (Porter) Speers, Tom was a long time resident of Massachusetts having renovated homes in Melrose, Saugus and Winchester. Raised in Winchester by his mother and step father, William J. Speers, Jr., he graduated from Belmont Hill School in 1967 and Duke University in 1971 as an English major and returned to complete a degree in mechanical engineering in 1982. Tom established E.T. Porter Construction Company in the early 1980s and much of that work involved building and renovating homes, the structures he took great care to protect, revive and embellish as if original. Playing golf was a life-long passion and he continually endeavored to reshape his skills. He played casual golf but also thrilled in participating in MGA and USGA competitions. Those who knew him understood his energy and enthusiasm for all that he did and knew he was likely to share his latest revelation on how to improve his golf swing (and maybe yours)! Most important of all was the love and care for his family. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth A. (Relihan) Porter, and their beautiful children- daughter Abigail Porter Coyle (Patrick), and their sons, William Thomas Porter and Edward Dary Porter (Alexandra). Also five grandchildren, Jack Porter Coyle, Patrick Bogardus Coyle, Tula Marian Coyle, Benjamin George Porter and Natalie Darwyn Porter. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather who had a unique gift of sharing joy, love and his special humor. He also leaves several siblings Gayle Porter Lewis, Pamela Speers Hayes, William J. Speers, III, Elliot Speers, Brooks Scott Porter, Peter Brooks Porter and Anne Porter Jackman, along with many nieces and nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Tom's life on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the First Congregational Church, 21 Church Street, Winchester, MA at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, Lahey Burlington or a charity ofyour choice. Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580
Published in The Winchester Star from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020