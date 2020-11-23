1/
Edward W.D. Holwell
1942 - 2020
Edward W.D. Holwell, 77, longtime Winchester resident, passed away peacefully in Danvers on November 20th, 2020. Ed was born on December 11th, 1942 in St. John's Newfoundland, Canada to Edward Sr. and Audrey LeDrew Holwell. Ed had a true entrepreneurial spirit, was quick with a laugh and loved to tell a good story. He owned and operated successful jewelry and antiques businesses with shops on Tremont St, Newbury Street and Boylston Street in Boston. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa D'Ambra of Meredith, NH and Stephanie O'Leary and her husband David of Reading as well as his grandchildren Morgan, Charlotte, Lucy and Vincent D'Ambra and Kailey and Finian O'Leary, and a cousin Rex LeDrew and Family. Ed loved his kids and his grandkids very much and we will miss him dearly. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private Graveside Service. Please visit costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Winchester Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
