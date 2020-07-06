Eileen Mary (Meagher) Donovan, 89, of Ayer, formerly a longtime resident of both Winchester and Medford, died peacefully on June 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Simon J. Donovan, she leaves her seven children, Kathleen Provenzano, Juleen/Julie Gantley, Maureen Oliver, Simon Donovan, Eileen Kranz, David Donovan and Mark Donovan. She leaves ten grandchildren (Katie, Erin, Jay, Danielle, Erica, Becca, Anastasia, Isaiah, Isabelle and Maeve) and six great-grandchildren (Keira, Sam, Jayden, Hunter, Christian and Noah) and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Medford, Eileen graduated from St. Clements High School, Medford and The Chandler School, Boston. Daughter of the late James and Anne (Roche) Meagher and sister of the late Thomas Meagher of Lynn and late James Meagher of Winchester, she grew up with strong Democratic Socialist values which she held her whole life. Eileen began her career as a secretary at the New England Telephone Company, where she met her husband, Simon. While raising their children in Winchester, she became a familiar and compassionate face as the long-time Emergency Room secretary at the Winchester Hospital, a role that called for as much calm amid chaos as did her role as mother of a large brood. Inspired by her Irish immigrant parents, a union organizer and former midwife, respectively, she forever after lived a life attuned to equity and social justice. In Eileen's honor, please consider donating to a local foodbank in this season of hardship. In lieu of a raucous Irish wake that she would have loved, out of pandemic concerns, a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. costellofuneralhome.com