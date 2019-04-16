Home

Eleanor J. DuToit

Eleanor J. DuToit, a long time resident of Winchester, died March 26, 2019, at the Aberjona Nursing Center at the age of 101. She was the wife of the late Charles Hill DuToit. Born in Lawrence, MA; she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Walworth) and Mitchell Johnson. Eleanor was a 1935 graduate of Abbott Academy and Smith College in 1939. She was a member of the League of Women Voters, the Boston Ballet, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Boston Symphony and the Winchester Unitarian Society. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Susan D. McCarthy of Greenland, NH and two sons, Charles H. DuToit of Ormond Beach, FL and Robert J. DuToit of N. Truro; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service for Eleanor J. DuToit will be held at the Winchester Unitarian Church, 478 Main St., 01890 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home 781-438-0135
Published in The Winchester Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019
