Elizabeth J. (McKillop) Sorger of Winchester, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1930 to Jenny (Morrison) and John S. McKillop. Elizabeth received her BSc from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland and her PhD in Microbiology from the University of Glasgow. It was while studying in Glasgow that she met her late beloved husband Karl Sorger, while he was a medical resident. Together in 1959 they emigrated and settled in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Four years later in 1963 they emigrated to the US and settled in Winchester, where they lived and raised their family for over 50 years. Elizabeth became very active in the community and served as Cub Scouts Den Mother, was a long time member of the EnKa Society, she served as a long term member and former President of the Winton Club, where she choreographed drill for the Cabaret for many years. In her free time Elizabeth was a competitive tennis player, playing for dec- ades in town leagues and clubs. She was also a keen skier and hiker and loved to be outdoors. She leaves behind her sons Martin Sorger and Peter Sorger. Cherished grandmother of Max, Evan, Nick, and William Sorger. Friends and family are invited to attend Visiting hours on Sunday, April 28th from 2-4pm at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38) Winchester. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Elizabeths memory may be made to the Winton Club, PO Box 714, Winchester, MA 01890 or the EnKa Society, 1037 Main St., Winchester, MA 01890. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019