Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
St. Agnes Church
Reading, MA
Elizabeth L. Tucker

Elizabeth L. Tucker Obituary
Elizabeth Lesley Tucker March 12, 2020. Daughter of the late Lesley A. and Elizabeth M. (Dunn) Tucker. Sister of the late Paul Tucker and the late Stephen Tucker. Sister in-law of Jane Tucker of Reading and the aunt of William, Nancy and James Tucker. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, March18, 2020 at St. Agnes Church in Reading. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lesleys memory to Peter Sanborn Place 50 Bay State Rd. Reading, MA 01867. For on line guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Winchester Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020
