Erin Tano Maki, Age 26, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 after a brief illness. Erin was the beloved daughter of Eishun Maki of Malden and Mamiko Maki of Winchester, and sister of Namika Maki of Somerville. She is survived by her parents, grandparents, sister, numerous family members, countless friends, beloved dog Ally, and hedgehog Quillbert. She had a particularly special relationship with her niece, as she helped care for her every week at "Aunt Peepees Daycare." She thoroughly enjoyed family trips, and had an over-the-top sense of humor that can only be described as uniquely Erin. She loved to provide for others and make everyone around her laugh, and her artistic eye often found its way into cards and arts and crafts for loved ones. She spent her free time planning special surprises for family celebrations and helping others, especially older people shut in by the pandemic. Erin made every celebration a theatrical production, and her kindness, joy, and generosity will be greatly missed. Erin enjoyed treating her loved ones to candy and delicious food, andparticularly loved to prepare lavish meals for her dog Ally. She was employed by Petali Flowers of Cambridge, where her artistic talents were expressed in the color and design of her floral arrangements and handmade cards. She also worked at The Fairy Shop on Newbury Street in Boston. Erin was a graduate of Winchester High School, Class of 2012 and Johnson and Wales University (Denver, Colorado) Class of 2017. In high school, she played Defenseman on the varsity Girls Ice Hockey team and Goalie on the varsity Girls Lacrosse Team. Many times since she was young, she traveled to Japan (her parents' country of origin). She also visited different parts of the US as well as Europe. Her interests included arts, sports, cooking, traveling, and music. A funeral service will be held privately with family on Friday, October 23rd at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St, Arlington, MA 02474. A private celebration of Erins life will be held on Saturday, October 24th. Donations may be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/
f/rest-in-peace-erin-maki-fund For on-line condolences, please visit https://www.keefefuneralhome.com/memorials/